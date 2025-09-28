Reviewing OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OneSpaWorld and Travel + Leisure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpaWorld 0 0 5 0 3.00 Travel + Leisure 1 1 8 0 2.70

OneSpaWorld presently has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.55%. Travel + Leisure has a consensus target price of $62.30, suggesting a potential upside of 3.13%. Given OneSpaWorld’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OneSpaWorld is more favorable than Travel + Leisure.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

OneSpaWorld pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Travel + Leisure pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. OneSpaWorld pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Travel + Leisure pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Travel + Leisure has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Travel + Leisure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

96.0% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of OneSpaWorld shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OneSpaWorld and Travel + Leisure”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpaWorld $895.02 million 2.49 $72.86 million $0.68 31.88 Travel + Leisure $3.86 billion 1.01 $411.00 million $5.80 10.42

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than OneSpaWorld. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneSpaWorld, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpaWorld and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpaWorld 7.74% 15.93% 11.85% Travel + Leisure 10.14% -47.47% 6.15%

Volatility & Risk

OneSpaWorld has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OneSpaWorld beats Travel + Leisure on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services. The company also provides its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, Grown Alchemist, Kérastase, Dysport, Restylane, Thermage, CoolSculpting, truSculpt 3D, truSculpt iD, Good Feet, and Hyperice with various brands offered in the cruise market. The company is based in Nassau, Bahamas.

About Travel + Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various travel businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.