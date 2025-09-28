Reviewing Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) & Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) and Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Protalix BioTherapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Protalix BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 628.16%. Given Protalix BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Protalix BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protalix BioTherapeutics -21.03% -30.89% -11.74% Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protalix BioTherapeutics and Big Cypress Acquisition”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protalix BioTherapeutics $61.95 million 2.65 $8.31 million $0.07 29.43 Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats Big Cypress Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease; and Elfabrio for the treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease. It is also developing PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase which is in Phase I trial for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate that is in preclinical phase for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz; and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

