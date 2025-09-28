Roth Capital Comments on Uranium Energy Q1 Earnings

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Uranium Energy in a report released on Wednesday, September 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $12.75 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $7.75) on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $17.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -68.35 and a beta of 1.42. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uranium Energy

In related news, Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $488,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 182,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,119.94. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at about $105,058,000. Caxton Associates LLP raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 11,233.4% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 4,093,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 120.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,930,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,394 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 255.1% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,223,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,046,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,516 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

