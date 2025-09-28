Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $8.38 Million Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 133,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 36,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 161,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter.

AVDE opened at $78.31 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $79.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.33.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

