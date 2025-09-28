Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 390 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF $GNR

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,899,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,141,000 after buying an additional 110,510 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after buying an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 459,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,481,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 386,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after buying an additional 23,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 227,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.38. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

