Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 5,564 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6,012.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,470,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,706,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,255,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,517,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,390 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,860,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 682,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,743,000 after purchasing an additional 652,785 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $47.38.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

