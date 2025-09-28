San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 357 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

