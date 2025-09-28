San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for 1.2% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,632,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 372,297 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 592,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after buying an additional 95,471 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 629.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 51,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 41,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 275,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 38,002 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $60.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $58.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

