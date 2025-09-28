San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 35,224 Shares of American Century California Municipal Bond ETF $CATF

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CATF – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,224 shares during the period. American Century California Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of American Century California Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in American Century California Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century California Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group grew its position in American Century California Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

American Century California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CATF stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.73. American Century California Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.96 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

About American Century California Municipal Bond ETF

The American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (CATF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that mainly invests in municipal securities of any maturity, with interest income that are exempt from federal and California state income tax.

