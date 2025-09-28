San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $245.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $248.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.30.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

