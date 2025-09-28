San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $12.85 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 169,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,854,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,151,000 after buying an additional 173,430 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.98. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

