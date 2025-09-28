Sanford C. Bernstein Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $363.00 to $364.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.49% from the company’s previous close.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $283.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $805.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.78. Oracle has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. GatePass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth $5,546,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

