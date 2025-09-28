SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,077 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF makes up 3.7% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $21,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCOR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after buying an additional 104,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,556,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of DCOR opened at $71.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $72.35.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

