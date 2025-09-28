SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $28.27 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,041 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 4.8% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $28,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

