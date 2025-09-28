SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $607,000 Position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 230,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $426,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 47,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $23,683,000.

PRF stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.59.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

