SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $581,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.93 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

