SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $72.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $74.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

