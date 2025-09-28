SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,453 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 378,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.9% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,829.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $31.16 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

