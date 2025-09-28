SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 6,742 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 65,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,201,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,181,000 after buying an additional 73,258 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9%

DFAR stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

