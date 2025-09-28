SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

