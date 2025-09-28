SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF $KBE

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 43.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 125,300.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.15. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

