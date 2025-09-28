SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 24,595 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FXI stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

