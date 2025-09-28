SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7,002.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 428,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 422,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

