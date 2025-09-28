SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,663,000 after buying an additional 663,730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,273,000 after buying an additional 258,589 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,926,000 after buying an additional 1,668,799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,248,000 after buying an additional 1,232,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average is $81.44.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

