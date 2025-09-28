SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,938 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $595.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $602.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $576.04 and its 200-day moving average is $527.83.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

