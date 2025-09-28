SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,248 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 88,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,246,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after buying an additional 28,414 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 96.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 79,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUB opened at $106.26 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.37.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

