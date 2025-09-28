Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 465 to GBX 550. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Seplat Energy traded as high as GBX 287.50 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 282 ($3.78), with a volume of 109074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281 ($3.77).

Get Seplat Energy alerts:

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seplat Energy from GBX 250 to GBX 325 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 437.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Seplat Energy

Seplat Energy Stock Performance

About Seplat Energy

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 256.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 222.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24.

(Get Free Report)

Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.

Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.