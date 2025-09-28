Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 465 to GBX 550. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Seplat Energy traded as high as GBX 287.50 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 282 ($3.78), with a volume of 109074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281 ($3.77).
Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seplat Energy from GBX 250 to GBX 325 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 437.50.
Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.
Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition.
