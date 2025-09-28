Sfm LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQMG

Sfm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,543,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period.
Shares of QQMG stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 million, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06.
The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
