Sfm LLC Sells 114 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG

Sfm LLC lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Sfm LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

