Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $94.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.71. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

