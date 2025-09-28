Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Sells 16,989 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. $SCVL

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,989 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after buying an additional 458,412 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,936,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 219,918 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,771,000 after buying an additional 194,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 418.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 238,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 192,494 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $587.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $43.97.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $306.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.31 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 5.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Shoe Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

