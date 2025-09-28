SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Stake Trimmed by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9,627.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,321,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,158 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5,842.9% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,868,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,782 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $109,043,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,381 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,987,000 after acquiring an additional 650,315 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.82.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.