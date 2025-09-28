SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA is Beacon Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,849 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 3.2% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $23,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $462.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $452.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $467.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

