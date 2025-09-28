SPDR Global Dow ETF $DGT Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGT. Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 160,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after buying an additional 85,480 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 38,512 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,202,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,926,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGT opened at $160.97 on Friday. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 52 week low of $121.09 and a 52 week high of $161.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.58. The company has a market cap of $426.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

