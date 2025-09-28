SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $825,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $97.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.65. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

