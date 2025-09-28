SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF $GNR Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 101,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44,106 shares during the period.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $59.44.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

