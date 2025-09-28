Spirepoint Private Client LLC Purchases 523 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the first quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $595.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.83. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $602.87.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.