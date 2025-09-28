Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $980.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.87. Spyre Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.26.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 18,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $299,639.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 97,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,382.44. The trade was a 15.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRE. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 357.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 45.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 182.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

