ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 2,750 ProShares Short S&P 500 $SH

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P 500 alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA SH opened at $37.19 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $51.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38.

ProShares Short S&P 500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.