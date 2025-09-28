ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $270,000 Stake in Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF $CVSB

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:CVSB – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Separately, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000.
Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA:CVSB opened at $50.88 on Friday. Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.
Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF Company Profile
The Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF (CVSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade US and foreign fixed income securities exhibiting effective management of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities.
