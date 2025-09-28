ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $269,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF $ESML

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESML. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

ESML opened at $44.98 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $46.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

