ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 96.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,394,000 after purchasing an additional 338,702 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Qualys by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,003,000 after buying an additional 308,635 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 499,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,849,000 after acquiring an additional 173,512 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 449,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,628,000 after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 415,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $136.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.65. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $170.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.38.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.The business had revenue of $164.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Qualys from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,018 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.26, for a total transaction of $134,640.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 94,468 shares in the company, valued at $12,494,337.68. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Zangardi sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $520,405.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,198.68. The trade was a 34.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,565 shares of company stock worth $7,102,374. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

