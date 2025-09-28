ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 786 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $664.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $670.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $647.76 and a 200 day moving average of $603.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.