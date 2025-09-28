Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc Acquires 564 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 239.9% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 292.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

DFNM stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.