Sterneck Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.02. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $100.30.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

