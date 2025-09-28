Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $687,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $347,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $78.31 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $79.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.33.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.