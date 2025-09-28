Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $36.07 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.