Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $650,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $241.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.08 and a 200-day moving average of $213.55. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $247.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.