Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,278 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,289,000 after buying an additional 7,811,598 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,126 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,825,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,965,000 after purchasing an additional 96,306 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,343,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,528,000 after purchasing an additional 46,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,231,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,404,000 after buying an additional 151,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $93.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

