Stone Summit Wealth LLC Acquires 3,315 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Verus Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $58.57 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

